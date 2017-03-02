FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's PKO says plans stable dividends in long term
#Financials
March 2, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Poland's PKO says plans stable dividends in long term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA

* Poland's No.1 lender by assets PKO BP said on Thursday it has changed its dividend policy. The state-run bank plans to pay out stable dividends in longer term.

* The dividend policy has been amended due to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority KNF position issued on 6 December, PKO says.

* In December KNF imposed more restrictions on dividend payouts by banks with foreign exchange loan portfolios to help them boost their capital and tackle potential legal risks related to converting Swiss franc mortgages.

* The threshold values for capital adequacy measures regarding dividend policy were defined in the principles at a level corresponding with KNF recommendations, i.e. the Tier 1 exceeding 14.62 percent as a dividend criterion, the bank said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

