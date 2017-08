BRIEF-Polar Bidco launches a voluntary recommended public tender offer for all shares in Sponda

June 5 (Reuters) - SPONDA OYJ:

* REG-POLAR BIDCO S.À R.L. LAUNCHES A VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN SPONDA PLC

* SPONDA OYJ - SPONDA SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE OFFERED A CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 5.19 FOR EACH SHARE IN SPONDA REPRESENTING AN AGGREGATE EQUITY PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT EUR 1,763 MILLION FOR SPONDA SHARES

* OFFER PRICE IS EUR 5.19 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE IN SPONDA

* UNDER COMBINATION AGREEMENT, SPONDA HAS RIGHT TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF A MAXIMUM OF EUR 0.12 PER SHARE BEFORE COMPLETION OF TENDER OFFER

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SPONDA HAS UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO RECOMMEND TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SPONDA TO ACCEPT TENDER OFFER

* OFFER PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWNWARDS ON A EURO-FOR-EURO BASIS IF ANY SUCH DIVIDEND WERE TO BE DISTRIBUTED

* SPONDA OYJ - SHOULD MAXIMUM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.12 PER SHARE PERMITTED UNDER COMBINATION AGREEMENT BE DISTRIBUTED, OFFER PRICE WOULD BE ADJUSTED TO EUR 5.07 IN CASH ON RECORD DATE OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT