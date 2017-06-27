GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar ease ahead of slew of c.bank speeches

LONDON, June 27 Commodity-related shares rebounded on the back of firmer oil and metals prices, helping to limit losses in other sectors, while the dollar eased in anticipation of a possible hint from the Federal Reserve on the timing of an expected rate hike. The Fed's Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to take part in a discussion in London later on Tuesday. Investors expect her to underline her positive view on the U.S. economy, which would support the Fed's forecast of a rate hike t