May 9 (Reuters) - Polaris Materials Corp

* Polaris announces Q1 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to $9.4 million

* Polaris materials corp - qtrly sales volumes of 561,000 tons, an increase of 9% over q1 2016