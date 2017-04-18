BRIEF-Polaris says Q1 sales volumes rose 9 pct to 561,000 tons

April 18 (Reuters) - Polaris Materials Corp:

* Polaris announces Q1 2017 sales volumes and provides business update

* Sales volumes in Q1 2017 were 561,000 tons, an increase of 9 pct over Q1 2016

* Q1 sales volumes included 47,000 tons from long beach terminal

* Volumes in quarter were higher at every point of sale aside from ex-quarry

* Current sales expectations for Q2 2017 are in range of 600,000 to 800,000 tons

* While activity improved from Q1 2016, heavy rains in California meant that pace of business was modestly lower than initial expectation for quarter

* Continue to expect full year sales volumes consistent with previous guidance