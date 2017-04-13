FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Polaris voluntarily recalls certain off-road vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc :

* Polaris voluntarily recalls certain off-road vehicles

* Voluntarily recalling certain model year 2015 RANGER 900s

* No injuries have been reported from any of recalled units

* In conjunction with U.S. CPSC, voluntarily recalling certain model year 2015 RANGER 900s due to faulty fasteners on a heat shield

* Repair costs for recall repairs are not material and were contemplated in co's full year 2017 earnings guidance issued in January

* Also recalling certain model year 2017 Sportsman ATVs due to a potentially faulty electronic power steering unit

* Model year 2015 RANGER recall covers 51,000 units, model year 2017 Sportsman ATV recall covers 3,800 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

