May 12 (Reuters) - POLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO SPA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 13.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS GROWTH TREND CAN BE FURTHER CONSOLIDATED THANKS TO THE IMPETUS OF NEW INVESTMENTS ALREADY PLANNED FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR