March 30 (Reuters) - Poligrafici Editoriale SpA:

* FY net profit 0.8 million euros ($858,000.00) versus loss 2.5 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue 150.4 million euros versus 162.4 million euros a year ago

* Sees in 2017 maintenance of positive margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)