March 31, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Polish bank BOS FY net loss widens to 60.1 mln zlotys YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Bank Ochrony Srodowiska SA (BOS) :

* Polish state-run bank BOS reports FY 2016 net loss of 60.1 million zlotys ($15.24 million) versus loss of 51.1 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 net interest income 309.2 million zlotys versus 261.4 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 net fee and commission income 109.2 million zlotys versus 112.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Without including write-downs for wind farm loans, bank could post FY 2016 net profit of over 31 million zlotys net as operating results improved - CEO said in the letter to shareholders

* Earlier on in March, BOS booked $25 million write-down for wind farm loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9441 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

