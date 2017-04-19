BRIEF-Polish BZ WBK plans PLN 5.4/share dividend from 2014, 2015 profit

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK)

* Poland's No.3 lender by assets BZ WBK SA said on Wednesday that it plans to pay out a dividend this year from the profits it made in 2014 and 2015.

* The total dividend to be paid out later this year will amount to almost 535.9 million zlotys ($135.64 million) or 5.4 zlotys per share, the bank said.

* BZ WBK also said it will follow the financial market regulator recommendation to retain its whole 2016 profit.($1 = 3.9509 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)