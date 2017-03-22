BRIEF-Polish PZU says strikes deal with unions over layoffs

March 22 (Reuters) - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen PZU SA:

* Poland's biggest insurer said on Wednesday it reached an agreement with trade unions regarding the planned layoffs, which are to take place between March 24 and December 18.

* PZU said it was not able to assess savings connected to the job cuts, or the final number of people who will loose their jobs.

* PZU said earlier that 1944 people will be subject to restructuring, and that it aims to make redundant 956 of the group's employees.