BRIEF-Penn National Gaming sees Q1 revenue $770 mln to $771 mln
* Penn national gaming raises 2017 first quarter guidance on strong property operating trends
March 10 Pollard Banknote Ltd.
* Pollard Banknote Limited announces interest in acquiring innova gaming group inc. And support agreement with amaya inc.
* Pollard Banknote -presented proposal to innova gaming group to buy 100% of issued,outstanding shares of innova at price of $2.10per share, payable in cash
* Pollard Banknote Ltd. - co entered agreement with amaya to support proposed deal in respect of 8.2 million shares of innova indirectly held by amaya
* Scientific Games Corp - Iowa Lottery extended gaming systems contract with co for two additional years, instant games contract for one additional year