4 months ago
BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says intention to make all cash offer to buy Innova Gaming Group .
#Casinos & Gaming
April 18, 2017 / 1:05 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says intention to make all cash offer to buy Innova Gaming Group .

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Pollard Banknote Ltd. :

* Pollard banknote limited announces intention to make all cash offer to acquire innova gaming group inc.

* Offer price values innova at an equity value of approximately $43 million

* All-Cash offer of $2.10 per share

* Offer not subject to due diligence or financing conditions

* Pollard banknote -offer price represents significant premium of about 39% to closing price of $1.51 per share on toronto stock exchange as of march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

