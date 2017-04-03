FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polman signs investment agreement
#Financials
April 3, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Polman signs investment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Polman SA:

* Signs an investment agreement with JR Holding SA

* Parties of the investment agreement (IA) are also JR Holding's unit (Dinero Sp z o.o.), Artur Gorski and Tomaszem Rogalski

* Goal of the IA is the development of Investoria Sp z o.o. which is to be created from Dinero

* Polman to own 25 percent in Dinero which is to have capital risen to 25,000 zlotys ($6,308)

* Dinero (later on Investoria) to run and develop systems and internet services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9631 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

