3 months ago
BRIEF-Poly culture group corp enters into share subscription agreements
May 8, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Poly culture group corp enters into share subscription agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd:

* Company entered into share subscription agreements with subscribers respectively

* Co will receive proceeds of approximately HK$1,084 million from new issues

* subscribers are Bright Hero Global, Avict Global, Hangzhou Dinghai, Diamond Global, Golden Power, Sun Oriental, Zhang Yixiu And New Moon

* Co has agreed to issue & place to subscribers, & subscribers have agreed to subscribe for up to 59.2 million h shares for hk$18.3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

