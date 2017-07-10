BRIEF-India's NSE refers technical glitch to Standing Committee on Technology
* India's NSE says NSE cash market segment did not function normally due to technical problem at the opening today and accordingly was closed - statement
July 10 Poly Property Group Co Ltd :
* Recorded contracted sales of approximately equivalent to RMB22.2 billion for first half year ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's NSE says NSE cash market segment did not function normally due to technical problem at the opening today and accordingly was closed - statement
* Individual stock quotes updating normally after 5-hour glitch