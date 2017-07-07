BRIEF-China Gezhouba's H1 contract sales up 16.1 pct, signs agreement on construction project
* Says H1 contract sales totalled 125.9 billion yuan ($18.52 billion), up 16.1 percent y/y
July 7 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says June contract sales totalled 38.1 billion yuan ($5.60 billion), up 41.3 percent y/y
* Says H1 contract sales totalled 146.6 billion yuan, up 32.5 percent y/y
* Says it, consortium win land auctions for a combined 13.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tT8Juv; bit.ly/2twHZh3
