April 11 (Reuters) - POLYGIENE AB

* POLYGIENE APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ULRIKA BJÖRK HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF POLYGIENE

* BJÖRK HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE FROM EXECUTIVE POSITIONS, MOST RECENTLY AS CFO FOR HEMMAKVÄLL AB