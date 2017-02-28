BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. apparel and footwear companies remain challenged
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
Feb 28 Polygiene AB:
* Q4 net sales 20.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.23 million) versus 15.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 0.6 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0398 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
YANGON, March 7 Workers demanding better conditions and benefits have destroyed the production line of a Chinese-owned factory making clothes for Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz, in one of the most violent labour disputes in Myanmar in years.
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.2 per share to shareholders for 2016