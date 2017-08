March 27 (Reuters) - POLYGIENE AB

* POLYGIENE STRIKES NEW STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH 8H, CHINA'S LEADING E-COMMERCE MATTRESS AND BEDDING COMPANY

* IS WORKING WITH 8H TO INTRODUCE POLYGIENE ODOR CONTROL TECHNOLOGY TO BEDDING SOLUTIONS PROVIDER'S PRODUCT PORTFOLIO SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom)