BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
Feb 27 Polyone Corp
* Polyone announces amendment to revolving credit facility
* Polyone corp - polyone has upsized its credit line by $50 million to $450 million
* Polyone corp - under new terms of facility, reduced pricing and extended maturity date from march 1, 2018 to february 24, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes