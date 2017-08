March 31 (Reuters) - POMEGRANATE INVESTMENT AB (PUBL) (IPO-POMEG.ST):

* POMEGRANATE ANNOUNCES THE OUTCOME FOR ITS OFFERING OF SHARES

* FINAL OFFERING COMPRISES 1,250,000 NEW SHARES, EQUIVALENT TO EUR 30M

* WILL RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 30M THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW SHARES AS A PART OF OFFERING

* PRICE IN OFFERING WAS SET AT EUR 24 PER SHARE

* TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES IN POMEGRANATE IS 5,404,601 SHARES AFTER OFFERING