BRIEF-Pool Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.52

April 20 (Reuters) - Pool Corp:

* Pool Corporation reports record first quarter results and updates 2017 earnings guidance range

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $546.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $522.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.12 to $4.32

* Pool Corp - during Q1 of 2017, adopted accounting standards update (ASU) 2016-09

* Pool Corp - expect adoption impact of new ASU to add to $0.30 per diluted share to previously reported earnings guidance range of $3.80 to $4.00 per diluted share

* Pool- adoption of ASU resulted in tax benefit recorded in provision for income taxes, positive impact on net income, EPS, among other things in quarter

* Pool - adoption of ASU in quarter resulted in increase of about 500,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate earnings per diluted share