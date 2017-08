April 24 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Sondrio says:

* accepted bid for 82.6 million euros in bonds in voluntary exchange offer

* offer was on five bonds maturing in 2020 in exchange for a new April 21, 2022 bond

* offer closed on April 18

* date of exchange on April 21