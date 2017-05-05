BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Pope Resources A Delaware Lp:
* Pope Resources reports first quarter income of $3.4 million
* Q1 revenue $17.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.77
* "unlike 2016, our 2017 harvest volume should be distributed more evenly throughout year"
* Expect total 2017 harvest volume to be between 112 and 118 mmbf, including timber deed sales
* Qtrly harvest volume was 27.3 mmbf in q1 2017 compared to 15.6 mmbf in q1 2016, a 75 pct increase
Pope Resources A Delaware Lp - harvest volume was 27.3 mmbf in q1 2017 compared to 15.6 mmbf in q1 2016
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results