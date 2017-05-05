May 5 Pope Resources A Delaware Lp:

* Pope Resources reports first quarter income of $3.4 million

* Q1 revenue $17.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.77

* "unlike 2016, our 2017 harvest volume should be distributed more evenly throughout year"

* Expect total 2017 harvest volume to be between 112 and 118 mmbf, including timber deed sales

* Qtrly harvest volume was 27.3 mmbf in q1 2017 compared to 15.6 mmbf in q1 2016, a 75 pct increase

Pope Resources A Delaware Lp - harvest volume was 27.3 mmbf in q1 2017 compared to 15.6 mmbf in q1 2016