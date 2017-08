May 30 (Reuters) - Pope Resources A Delaware Lp:

* Pope Resources announces unit repurchase authorization and distribution reinvestment plan

* Pope Resources A Delaware Lp- adoption of a $1.2 million unit repurchase authorization, and separately, a distribution reinvestment plan

* Pope Resources - authorization became effective on may 30, will continue for one year or until authorized funds have been deployed