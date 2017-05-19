FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Poplar to issue new shares to Lawson and says shareholder structure change
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 19, 2017 / 6:04 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Poplar to issue new shares to Lawson and says shareholder structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19(Reuters) - Poplar Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 1.7 million shares to Lawson Inc and 227,000 shares to current chairman of the board of the company Shunji Meguro, or 1.9 million shares in total, at the price of 530 yen per share, to raise 997.5 million yen, with a payment date on June 30

* Proceeds will be mainly used for development of micro market and diverse store, as well as construction of cooperation system

* Says Lawson will increase voting power in the company to 18.3 percent (21,503 voting rights)from 5 percent (4,953 voting rights), and will become the second biggest shareholder of the company, effective June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3RbkKw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

