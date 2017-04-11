FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Popolare di Vicenza CEO says amount of state aid needed still unclear
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Popolare di Vicenza CEO says amount of state aid needed still unclear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola says: * 6.4 billion euro capital shortfall identified by ECB for Pop Vicenza and Veneto Banca is maximum amount of state recapitalisation, size of latter may differ * settlement transaction with shareholder significantly cut legal risks which would have made it impossible for Veneto lenders to raise fresh capital either private or public * too early to give any details "in terms of timing and figures" in relation to ongoing negotiations with EU commission over state recapitalisation (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.