May 31 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare Di Vicenza Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola:

* Solution must be found quickly for Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca

* "We are working relentlessly"

* The two lenders have requested a state bailout but talks with European authorities which must authorise public aid are taking longer than expected Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)