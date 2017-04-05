April 5 Banca Popolare di Vicenza says:
* acknowledges communication from insurer Cattolica that it
(Cattolica) has exercised its right to sell its stake in common
insurance joint ventures (Berica Vita, Cattolica Life and ABC
Assicura)
* exercise of the right, the legitimacy of which the bank
has reservations about, came at a time when the two parties were
having constructive talks on relaunching their bancassurance
agreement
* rejects Cattolica's general complaint over Popolare di
Vicenza's 2014 capital increase
* notes that in 2016 it booked write downs on its investment
in Cattolica for more than 220 million euros
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)