April 25 (Reuters) - Popular Inc

* Popular, Inc. announces first quarter financial results

* Popular Inc qtrly net interest income $362.1 million versus $352.4 million

* Popular Inc qtrly net income per common share from continuing operations $0.89

* Popular Inc says tangible book value per share of $43.84 at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: