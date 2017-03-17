BRIEF-Porter Bancorp announces settlement

March 17 (Reuters) - Porter Bancorp Inc

* Porter bancorp announces settlement

* Porter bancorp-settlement agreement been reached in matter of signature point condominiums,pbi bank, inc. That had been awaiting review by kentucky court

* Porter bancorp -settlement agreement resolving signature point's claims,withdrawing its motion for discretionary review,pbi bank did not admit liability

* Porter bancorp inc says terms of settlement did not have a material effect on company's financial condition or results of operation