* Marketaxess Holdings - monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 billion, consisting of $71.5 billion in U.S. High-Grade volume, $50.5 billion in other credit volume
July 5 Porter Bancorp Inc:
* Porter Bancorp Inc - on June 30, 2017, co entered into a senior secured loan agreement with First Merchants Bank Of Muncie, Indiana
* Porter Bancorp - loan agreement, related promissory note and pledge agreement provide for a $10 million senior secured term loan maturing on June 30, 2022
* Porter Bancorp Inc - interest is payable quarterly at an interest rate of three-month libor plus 250 basis points through June 30, 2020
* Porter Bancorp Inc - company contributed $9.0 million of borrowing proceeds to PBI Bank as common equity tier 1 capital
* Porter Bancorp Inc - loan is secured by a first priority pledge of 100% of issued and outstanding stock of PBI Bank, Inc Company's unit Source text: (bit.ly/2tqFqwZ) Further company coverage:
July 5 Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in the world's second-largest economy, posted quarterly sales slightly below estimates as fewer customers ordered from Pizza Hut.