BRIEF-Portland General Electric says Q1 earnings per share $0.82

April 28 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co

* Portland General Electric announces first quarter 2017 results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.20 to $2.35

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Reaffirming 2017 earnings guidance of $2.20 - $2.35 per share

* Says reaffirming 2017 earnings guidance of $2.20 - $2.35 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $530 million versus $487 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total retail revenues $506 million versus $466 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: