4 months ago
BRIEF-Portland General Electric says Q1 earnings per share $0.82
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 28, 2017 / 9:26 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Portland General Electric says Q1 earnings per share $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co

* Portland General Electric announces first quarter 2017 results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.20 to $2.35

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Reaffirming 2017 earnings guidance of $2.20 - $2.35 per share

* Says reaffirming 2017 earnings guidance of $2.20 - $2.35 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $530 million versus $487 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total retail revenues $506 million versus $466 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

