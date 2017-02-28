FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $0.95
February 28, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $0.95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Portola Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 loss per share $0.95

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal year 2017, portola expects total gaap operating expenses to be between $323 million and $344 million

* Portola pharma - for fiscal year 2017, expects total pro-forma operating expenses to be between $290 million & $310 million, excluding stock-based compensation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

