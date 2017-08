March 29 (Reuters) - Caixa Economica Montepio Geral:

* FY net loss 86.5 million euros ($93.0 million) versus loss 243.4 million euros year ago

* FY net interest income 253.2 million euros, up 29.2 percent versus year ago

* CET 1 ratio of 10.4 percent at end-Dec 2016, up 160 basis points versus at end-Dec 2015

* Says impairments at 243.2 million euros in FY 2016, down 29.3 percent versus year ago Source text: bit.ly/2o7REKE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)