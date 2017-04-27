April 27 Portugal's second-largest telecom operator Nos SGPS SA:

* Reported on Thursday a 29 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 31.4 million euros ($34.1 million), slightly above the average analysts' forecast of 27 million euros

* EBITDA rose 4 percent from a year earlier to 143.6 million euros, versus average forecast of 142 million euros

* Revenues rose 3 percent to 381 million euros versus average analysts estimate of 380 million euros

* Revenue generating units at 9.16 million at the end of March, up 6.5 percent from a year ago

* Growth reported in all services, both in terms of revenues and client numbers. Source text: here

($1 = 0.9205 euros)