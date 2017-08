May 15 (Reuters) - Posera Ltd

* Posera announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 10.6 percent to c$3.948 million

* Posera Ltd - during three-months ended March 31, 2017, Posera recognized $3.9 million in total revenues a decrease of 10.6% versus quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Posera Ltd - during three-months ended March 31, 2017, Posera recognized a net loss of $1.8 million from a loss of $1.5 million