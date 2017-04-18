FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Post CEO comments on Weetabix acquisition
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Post CEO comments on Weetabix acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc

* Post exec says combined post/weetabix to have annual sales of $5.5 billion, adjusted ebitda of $1.1 billion

* Post exec says deal creates follow-on acquisition opportunities

* Post exec says high deal multiple supported by weetabix market position, margin and uk tax environment

* Post exec says spoke to weetabix over a year ago about interest in buying company

* Post exec says weetabix deal won't stop it from looking at other deals

* Post exec says higher prices could lead to sales growth in future, but profit growth to be driven by cost savings

* Post exec says to borrow half of purchase price in pounds sterling

* Post exec says currently has no manufacturing footprint in uk, where it will now acquire 3 plants

* Post exec says expects weetabix revenue will continue to be roughly flat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.