3 months ago
BRIEF-Post Holdings ‍increases size of new incremental term loan facility
May 24, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Post Holdings ‍increases size of new incremental term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc

* Post holdings announces early results of the previously announced cash tender offers and increase in size of new incremental term loan facility

* Post holdings - ‍increased size of new incremental term loan facility under its existing credit facility from $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion​

* Post holdings inc - funded payment of tendered and accepted 2024 notes and 2025 notes with net proceeds from new incremental term loan facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

