BRIEF-Post Holdings on March 28, entered into an amended, restated credit agreement

March 31 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* Post Holdings Inc- on March 28, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Post Holdings-agreement, which amends, restates credit agreement provides for revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $800.0 million

* Post Holdings Inc - outstanding amounts under revolving credit facility must be repaid on or before March 28, 2022

* Post Holdings Inc - intends to use proceeds of loans under A&R credit agreement for working capital, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes