5 months ago
BRIEF-Post Holdings on March 28, entered into an amended, restated credit agreement
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Post Holdings on March 28, entered into an amended, restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* Post Holdings Inc- on March 28, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Post Holdings-agreement, which amends, restates credit agreement provides for revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $800.0 million

* Post Holdings Inc - outstanding amounts under revolving credit facility must be repaid on or before March 28, 2022

* Post Holdings Inc - intends to use proceeds of loans under A&R credit agreement for working capital, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes Source text (bit.ly/2oiYGfR) Further company coverage:

