FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Post Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.11
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Post Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* Post Holdings reports results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 sales $1.26 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Post Holdings Inc says continues to expect fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to range between $920-$950 million, excluding any contribution from weetabix

* Says management continues to expect fiscal 2017 capital expenditures to range between $180-$200 million

* Says maintenance capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to range between $120-$140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.