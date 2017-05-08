BRIEF-Post Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.11

May 8 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* Post Holdings reports results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 sales $1.26 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Post Holdings Inc says continues to expect fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to range between $920-$950 million, excluding any contribution from weetabix

* Says management continues to expect fiscal 2017 capital expenditures to range between $180-$200 million

* Says maintenance capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to range between $120-$140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: