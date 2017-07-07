Facebook meets Pakistan government after blasphemy death sentence
ISLAMABAD, July 7 A senior Facebook official met with Pakistan's interior minister on Friday to discuss a demand the company prevent blasphemous content or be blocked.
July 7 postmedia Network Inc :
* Postmedia appoints Brian Bidulka as EVP and chief financial officer
* Says Bidulka joins Postmedia on july 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HARARE, July 7 The International Monetary Fund on Friday said Zimbabwe's economy would grow by 2.8 percent this year from 0.7 percent in 2016, thanks to a rebound in agriculture, but saw inflation quickening to 7 percent by December.