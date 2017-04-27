BRIEF-Bio-Rad Laboratories reports Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 revenue $500.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $477.8 million
April 27 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc CEO Jochen Tilk, speaking on a conference call:
* Said potash suppliers expect a higher China potash contract price but China has a different view Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* AV Homes Inc - Priced $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2022