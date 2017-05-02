Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Potbelly Corp
* Potbelly corporation reports results for first fiscal quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $101.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.4 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 3.1 percent
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 to $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Potbelly corp - management's outlook for 2017 has been revised to reflect closure of our chicago midway airport shop in may of 2017
* Potbelly corp - sees low single digit decrease in company-operated comparable store sales in fy
* Potbelly corp - sees 45-60 total new shop openings, including 30-40 company-operated shop openings in fy
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $455.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.