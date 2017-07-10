BRIEF-Beijing WKW Automotive Parts plans to buy stake in DSM Green Power Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake in DSM Green Power Ltd for 115 million yuan ($16.90 million)
July 10 Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd
* June net consolidated operating revenue of company RMB1.38 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2u94bks] Further company coverage:
* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has rejected applications from Marine Harvest for development fish farming licenses equivalent to 5,140 tonnes of biomass of salmon