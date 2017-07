July 31 (Reuters) - POULAILLON SA:

* H1 EBITDA EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* h1 Revenue Eur 34.3 Million, Up 12% Yoy

* H1 NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PLANS TO OPEN 4 NEW SHOPS UNTIL END OF YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2uQIpiZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)