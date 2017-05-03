BRIEF-Talbros Automotive Components gets order for supply of forgings to German luxury car manufacturer
* Says wins a large order for supply of forgings to a German luxury car manufacturer
May 3 Poulaillon SA:
* H1 revenue 33.9 million euros ($37.01 million) versus 30.7 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pIquuD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says wins a large order for supply of forgings to a German luxury car manufacturer
* Approximately $70 million is expected to be invested through supply chain, majority of which will be funded by contract partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it plans to fully acquire a Saitama-based firm, which is mainly engaged in making and sale of seasoning fired tofu, at totaling 550 million yen, on May 31