UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Powell Industries Inc:
* Powell Industries announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $104.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $102 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Powell Industries Inc - Q3 revenues are expected to decline due to prior lower booking levels
* Powell Industries Inc - Powell reaffirms that it expects to report a net loss in fiscal 2017
* Powell Industries Inc- company's backlog as of March 31, 2017 was $228 million compared to $271 million as of December 31, 2016
* Powell Industries Inc - expects Q3 orders to return to, or exceed, Q1 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.