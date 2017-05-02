May 2 Powell Industries Inc:

* Powell Industries announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $104.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $102 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Powell Industries Inc - Q3 revenues are expected to decline due to prior lower booking levels

* Powell Industries Inc - Powell reaffirms that it expects to report a net loss in fiscal 2017

* Powell Industries Inc- company's backlog as of March 31, 2017 was $228 million compared to $271 million as of December 31, 2016

* Powell Industries Inc - expects Q3 orders to return to, or exceed, Q1 levels