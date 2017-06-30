BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Venezuela agreed to pay gold reserve a total of about $1,037 mln
* Gold Reserve Inc - is providing an update to previously announced third amendment of settlement agreement with venezuela
June 30 Powell Industries Inc:
* Powell Industries says on June 27, co, units entered into third amendment of their credit agreement with Bank Of America dated December 31, 2013
* Third amendment extends maturity date from December 2018 to June 2022
* Armour Residential REIT Inc announces closing of public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock